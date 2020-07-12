THETA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.51 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, THETA has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002833 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Huobi and Bithumb. THETA has a total market cap of $228.81 million and $17.51 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045278 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.90 or 0.05043409 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002806 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017857 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033199 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Hotbit, Upbit, Huobi, OKEx, WazirX, Binance, DDEX, Fatbtc, Coinbit and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

