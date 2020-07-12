Theta Fuel Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.43 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $32.84 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007514 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002523 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

