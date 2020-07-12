Ties.DB One Day Volume Reaches $22.00 (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Ties.DB token can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Tidex. During the last week, Ties.DB has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Ties.DB has a market cap of $337,294.00 and $22.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.20 or 0.01984940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00066878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001041 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00117378 BTC.

About Ties.DB

Ties.DB was first traded on August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The official website for Ties.DB is ties.network . Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork . The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ties.DB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

