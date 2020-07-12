Time New Bank Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $9.10 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045253 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $468.34 or 0.05050960 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017968 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033257 BTC.

Time New Bank Token Profile

Time New Bank (TNB) is a token. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,436,586,618 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

