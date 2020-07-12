TOP Price Tops $0.0023 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One TOP token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $11.61 million and approximately $280,844.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TOP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.21 or 0.01995706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00191899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00066412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001037 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00117097 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.