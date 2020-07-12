Traceability Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $782,606.06 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, FCoin and LBank. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $782,606.06 and $38.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 62.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00099617 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00334867 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00049503 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010819 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012445 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,795,287 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, FCoin and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

