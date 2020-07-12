Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $126.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Trex’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

TREX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Trex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Trex from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.58.

Trex stock opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. Trex has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.71.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Trex by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,508,000.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

