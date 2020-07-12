Tripio Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.18 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $3.18 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Tripio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045284 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.97 or 0.05046668 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017897 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033191 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio (TRIO) is a token. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

