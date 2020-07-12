TrueFeedBack (TFB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,879.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One TrueFeedBack token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bithumb Global and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $321,421.68 and $8,879.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFeedBack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.02 or 0.02006121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00193253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00066290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001021 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00116385 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Token Profile