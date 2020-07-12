TrueUSD (TUSD) Market Cap Reaches $137.11 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. TrueUSD has a market cap of $137.11 million and $57.31 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.05 or 0.02006380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00192078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00066380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001022 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00116403 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 137,013,226 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bitso, Kyber Network, Zebpay, Koinex, CoinTiger, Crex24, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, Cryptopia, HBUS, WazirX, Upbit, Kuna and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.