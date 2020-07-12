Turners Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:TRA) Declares Final Dividend of $0.06

Turners Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:TRA) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. This is an increase from Turners Automotive Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.65, a current ratio of 163.19 and a quick ratio of 127.48. The company has a market cap of $187.68 million and a PE ratio of 10.43. Turners Automotive Group has a 1 year low of A$2.10 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of A$2.30 ($1.58).

About Turners Automotive Group

Turners Automotive Group Limited operates as an automotive and financial services company in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Automotive Retail, Collection Services, Finance, and Insurance segments. It buys and sells second hand cars, trucks, and machinery under the Turners and Buy Right Cars brand names.

