Turners Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:TRA) Declares Final Dividend of $0.06

Turners Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:TRA) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. This is an increase from Turners Automotive Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.65, a current ratio of 163.19 and a quick ratio of 127.48. The company has a market cap of $187.68 million and a PE ratio of 10.43. Turners Automotive Group has a 1 year low of A$2.10 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of A$2.30 ($1.58).
About Turners Automotive Group
