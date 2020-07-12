Ubiq Price Up 8.9% This Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001421 BTC on major exchanges. Ubiq has a total market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $28,323.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.