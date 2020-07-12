Unobtanium (UNO) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $12.40 million and approximately $9,040.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for $61.28 or 0.00660464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,277.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.11 or 0.02566534 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010082 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000179 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000528 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,409 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

