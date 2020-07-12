UNUS SED LEO Price Reaches $1.18 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $16.05 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00012757 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00484239 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000494 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003072 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

