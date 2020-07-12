Uquid Coin Price Tops $1.66 on Major Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00017918 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, OOOBTC and Exrates. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $16.62 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, TOPBTC, OOOBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

