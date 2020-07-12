Valor Token (VALOR) Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and approximately $181,366.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00004974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045284 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.97 or 0.05046668 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017897 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033191 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

