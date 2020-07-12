Verasity (VRA) 1-Day Volume Tops $324,266.00

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Verasity has a market cap of $3.02 million and $324,266.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.81 or 0.01270257 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000086 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

