Veros (VRS) Price Tops $0.10

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. Veros has a market cap of $127,846.12 and $18,252.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veros token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001122 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Veros has traded down 24.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.37 or 0.02007750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00116471 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros launched on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. The official website for Veros is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

