Vertcoin (VTC) Hits Market Cap of $16.38 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $16.38 million and $187,313.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinEgg, Bittylicious and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,272.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $240.53 or 0.02593993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.02 or 0.02566995 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00483987 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00754729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00070345 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00609186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 55,584,022 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinroom, Trade By Trade, CryptoBridge, Bitsane, SouthXchange, Poloniex, QBTC, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

