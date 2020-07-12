Viacoin (VIA) Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $4.86 million and $255,647.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00485859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000481 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003064 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,169,454 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

