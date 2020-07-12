VIBE Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One VIBE token can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045253 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.34 or 0.05050960 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017968 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033257 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a token. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

