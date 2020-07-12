Wagerr Price Tops $0.0288 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $7,301.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001391 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000395 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 211,344,045 coins and its circulating supply is 189,964,431 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

