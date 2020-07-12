Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.65-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.42. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

WBA stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. UBS Group upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.64.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

