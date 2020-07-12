WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

WD-40 stock opened at $194.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.33 and its 200-day moving average is $186.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $151.16 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76 and a beta of -0.05.

Get WD-40 alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.