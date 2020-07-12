WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $21.25 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002295 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045283 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.54 or 0.05051799 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017920 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00033220 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,007,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.