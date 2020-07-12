Zacks: Analysts Anticipate aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) to Announce -$0.73 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). aTyr Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.80) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 185.14% and a negative return on equity of 52.40%.

LIFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. aTyr Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

Shares of LIFE stock remained flat at $$4.25 during trading hours on Friday. 34,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,037. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 6,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,132.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1,002.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 34,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

