Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.61. Bancolombia posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 12.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIB. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Bancolombia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bancolombia in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

NYSE CIB traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.11. 316,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,184. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3179 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Bancolombia by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,753,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after buying an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bancolombia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

