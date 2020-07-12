Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. BankUnited reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.89). BankUnited had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $203.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

BKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,048,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,408,000 after buying an additional 108,192 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BankUnited by 3.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,129,000 after buying an additional 151,263 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 21.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,193,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,414,000 after buying an additional 751,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BankUnited by 27.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,434,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,218,000 after buying an additional 734,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in BankUnited by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,331,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,302,000 after buying an additional 1,081,509 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKU stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. 1,011,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,666. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

