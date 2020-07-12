Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.08 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 485.15% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,238,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,970,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $63,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,349.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,815 shares of company stock worth $5,121,131 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of BOX by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.57. 1,510,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,148. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. BOX has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

