Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to Announce -$0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Express posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 584.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.18). Express had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $210.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.44 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

Express stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,216,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Express has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $98.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Express by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Express by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Express by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 83,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Express by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

