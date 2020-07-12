Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will report sales of $84.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the lowest is $83.20 million. Luxfer reported sales of $116.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $366.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.80 million to $373.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $417.67 million, with estimates ranging from $398.00 million to $440.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Luxfer had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.50 million.

LXFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director Richard J. Hipple acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $37,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Luxfer by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,665,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,831,000 after purchasing an additional 113,900 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Luxfer by 27.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,749,000 after purchasing an additional 402,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Luxfer by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,451,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Luxfer by 36.7% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 766,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 205,645 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Luxfer by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 66,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXFR traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 116,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,362. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $372.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.