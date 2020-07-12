Zacks: Analysts Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $131.83 Million

Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce sales of $131.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.20 million to $172.72 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $301.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $855.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.33 million to $890.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.43 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $6,851,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,680,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. Finally, THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 395,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,933. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $386.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.90. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

