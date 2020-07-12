Zacks: Analysts Expect Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Potlatchdeltic posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 116%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Potlatchdeltic.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatchdeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $39.60. 792,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Potlatchdeltic has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.26 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

In related news, Director Larry Peiros acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 10,041.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 27.5% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

