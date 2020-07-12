Zacks: Analysts Expect Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $487.34 Million

Equities analysts predict that Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) will report sales of $487.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $487.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $487.68 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $730.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $693.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGI shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Triumph Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

NYSE TGI traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,833. The company has a market capitalization of $428.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $29.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Triumph Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Triumph Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

