Zacks: Analysts Expect West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $493.22 Million

Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) will report $493.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $484.44 million to $502.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $469.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

WST stock traded down $3.70 on Friday, hitting $232.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,009. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.40. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $120.12 and a 1 year high of $236.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $100,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,527.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $2,794,404.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 636,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,963,000 after purchasing an additional 109,476 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,888,000 after acquiring an additional 68,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

