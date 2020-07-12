Zacks Investment Research Lowers OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OGI. CIBC lowered shares of OrganiGram from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.80 to $5.60 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of OrganiGram to a hold rating and set a $1.72 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.60.

OGI opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.07 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 45.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. OrganiGram’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 74.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

