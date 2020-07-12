Zacks Investment Research Lowers Square (NYSE:SQ) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $132.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Square is gaining on growing gross payments volume. Its seller ecosystem, which helps in strengthening relationship with sellers, is contributing well to the payment volume growth. Further, robust Square Terminal, Instant Deposits, Cash Card, Square Register and Square Capital are major positives. Also, solid adoption of Cash App in the bitcoin space remains a tailwind. Strong momentum across peer-to-peer volumes, Cash Card spend, Cash Card orders, direct deposit transacting active customers and bitcoin volumes are likely to aid Square. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, rising product development expenses and costs related to Cash Card issuances are risks. Further, accumulating reserves for transaction and loan losses owing to the expected impact from coronavirus pandemic on losses in future are overhangs.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SQ. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Square from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen upgraded Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Square stock opened at $128.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.26 and a beta of 2.69. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $133.81.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Square will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $223,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,696,972.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,574 shares of company stock worth $3,473,975 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Square by 1.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 15.2% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Square by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 62.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

