ZB (ZB) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. One ZB token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG. ZB has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.21 or 0.01995706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00191899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00066412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001037 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00117097 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk . ZB’s official website is www.zb.com

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

