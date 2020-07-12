ZClassic Trading 20.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $13,065.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001951 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00608630 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00106077 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00078875 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001027 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001051 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

