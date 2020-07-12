Zcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $56.62 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $56.62 million and $10.63 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $5.38 or 0.00057945 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,280.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.59 or 0.02592541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.77 or 0.02562207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00484730 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.80 or 0.00752195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012752 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00070529 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00607651 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015071 BTC.

About Zcoin

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,529,169 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

