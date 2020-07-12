Zen Protocol Price Hits $0.0144 on Major Exchanges (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $325,744.97 and $1,030.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 37.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Castweet (CTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00032526 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00628528 BTC.

Sora (XOR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012435 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00383460 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.