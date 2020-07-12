ZINC Price Hits $0.0145 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 68.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One ZINC coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $20.33 and $33.94. ZINC has a total market cap of $79,250.44 and $473.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZINC has traded 68.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045284 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.97 or 0.05046668 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017897 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033191 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,578 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work

ZINC Coin Trading

ZINC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $10.39, $33.94, $18.94, $50.98, $13.77, $24.43, $51.55, $24.68, $20.33, $7.50 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.