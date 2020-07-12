ZPER (ZPR) Market Capitalization Tops $430,650.35

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $430,650.35 and $6,308.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. One ZPER token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BitForex, Coinsuper and Liquid.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00099705 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00334706 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00049530 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010825 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012442 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,318,710,145 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper, Allbit, BitForex, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

