Analysts Anticipate Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Brokerages predict that Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.84) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02).

CELC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of CELC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.76. 45,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,517. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Celcuity in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Celcuity by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celcuity in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Celcuity by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Celcuity by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 732,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

