1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €24.15 ($27.13) and last traded at €23.96 ($26.92), 250,267 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 193,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.57 ($26.48).

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.90 ($25.73) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.60) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.11 ($32.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is €23.56 and its 200-day moving average is €21.45.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

