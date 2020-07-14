1ST BANCSHARES/SH (OTCMKTS:FIBH) Trading Down 6.9%

1ST BANCSHARES/SH (OTCMKTS:FIBH)’s share price dropped 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.38 and last traded at $35.38, approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.84.

About 1ST BANCSHARES/SH (OTCMKTS:FIBH)

First Bancshares Inc (Bellevue, OH) operates as operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

