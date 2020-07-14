$27.85 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will announce $27.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.60 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $29.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $115.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $117.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $123.35 million, with estimates ranging from $118.20 million to $128.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBB. BidaskClub cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In related news, Director James Kao purchased 5,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $62,550.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $273,450. Corporate insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,442 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares in the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.96. 41,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $258.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

