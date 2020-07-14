$33.81 Million in Sales Expected for Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) will announce $33.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.38 million and the lowest is $33.24 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $24.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $143.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.07 million to $145.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $154.80 million, with estimates ranging from $153.12 million to $156.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.68 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Business First Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Business First Bancshares stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,522. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $284.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $39,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,140 shares in the company, valued at $79,825.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 39.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 58.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. 27.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

