$57.33 Million in Sales Expected for CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) will post $57.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.12 million and the highest is $72.53 million. CorePoint Lodging posted sales of $219.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year sales of $425.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $379.03 million to $471.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $575.06 million, with estimates ranging from $562.49 million to $587.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CorePoint Lodging.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.84 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%.

CPLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

NYSE CPLG traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $4.51. 392,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,793. The firm has a market cap of $262.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. CorePoint Lodging has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 4.6% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,126,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 223,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,149,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after buying an additional 37,815 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,034,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 123,630 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.