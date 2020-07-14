Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) were up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as €17.70 ($19.89) and last traded at €17.31 ($19.45), approximately 232,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 359,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.17 ($19.29).

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARL shares. Warburg Research set a €27.00 ($30.34) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Independent Research set a €15.50 ($17.42) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($17.42) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.38 ($22.89).

The business has a 50-day moving average of €17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.28. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

